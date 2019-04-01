Police looking for suspect who robbed Saco hotel at gunpoint

Saco police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a local hotel at gunpoint Sunday night.

Police were called to the Ramada Hotel on North Street in Saco around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man entered the hotel’s lobby, brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and demanded money before fleeing on foot, according to Saco police.

Police brought in a K-9 team from Portland to search for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Police are currently looking for a white man who is approximately 6 feet tall, has a medium build and has a short, light beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket, beanie hat and a backpack.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Saco Police Department.