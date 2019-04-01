Maine 4-year-old suffered numerous injuries to head, prosecutor says

AUGUSTA, Maine — With graphic photos of 4-year-old Kendall Chick’s bruised and battered face and body displayed on a large screen before him, Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber opened the murder trial of Shawna L. Gatto on Monday by repeating the words, “She was fine 10 minutes ago.”

Macomber said Gatto spoke those words repeatedly to Gatto’s fiance, Stephen Hood — Chick’s grandfather — and to first responders and detectives at the Crickets Lane home in Wiscasset the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2017, when Chick died.

Gatto, now 44, is charged with depraved indifference murder in causing Chick’s death that day.

Gatto, who pleaded not guilty, waived her right to a jury trial in August. Her bench trial before Superior Court Justice William R. Stokes began Monday morning.

On a large screen, Macomber displayed multiple photos of Chick’s face, neck and body, with two black eyes and countless bruises.

He said EMTs would testify to significant bruising, “he thought a depressed skull fracture,” among other injuries.

“As you can see, your honor, little Kendall Chick was not fine 10 minutes ago,” Macomber said. He said EMTs would describe how Chick’s body was covered with bruises, her body “pasty white” and cold to the touch, her abdomen rigid and distended.

“Most importantly,” Macomber said chief medical examiner Mark Flomenbaum will testify that “Kendall was the victim of child abuse syndrome,” with 15 to 20 injuries to her head and face, multiple injuries to her neck, 11 distinct injuries to her extremities, brain swelling and old traumatic scalp injury and acute peritonitis, among other maladies.

Police found evidence of “trauma and subsequent cleanup” of blood in multiple rooms in the house, according to transcripts of interviews with the defendant by investigators, including Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Jared Mitkus.

Police found blood stains on the lower bunk bed in which Chick slept, on the bathtub in which Gatto said she left Chick, on a round dent in a wall in Chick’s bedroom consistent with the size of Chick’s head, on paper towels in a bathroom trash can and on a towel in the kitchen, among other places.

Macomber said Monday that Flombenbaum concluded that the cause of Chick’s death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen, with multiple blunt force trauma to the head as contributory.

“In short, your honor, Kendall Chick was beaten to death,” he said.

Macomber said additional evidence would show blood marks on the walls of Kendall’s bedroom, the hallway, and a “head-sized defect in drywall of Chick’s bedroom, with transfer of stain of her blood and one of her hairs embedded in the wall.”

Macomber said witnesses would testify that Gatto and Hood had been reluctant to take the child out in public because of bruises on her body.

Macomber said Gatto had been with Hood for 12 years, and was the mother of two young men in their teens or early 20s who had recently moved out of the home on Crickets Lane.

“Shawna and Scott were going to be empty nesters,” Macomber said. But when both sons had children within a few years, “Shawna became a stay-at-home grandmother.”

He said Chick’s parents were both addicted to drugs and the child was removed from their custody and placed with Gatto and Hood by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Then another grandchild was born.

“Two active 2-year-olds and an infant, all day, every day, by herself,” Macomber said.

He said Gatto told detective John Birmingham about the difficulties of caring for three children.

He said Chick began showing bruises that summer, and that Hood would return from work every day to find a new bruise on his granddaughter. Gatto would say the child fell down, and would tell others she had fallen down, fallen out of bed, or run into a coffee table, Macomber said.

Macomber said only two people could have caused the child’s injuries: Gatto or Hood. He referred to a Dec. 19, 2017, phone call between Gatto, who was in jail, and Hood, in which Hood asked Gatto what happened to the child.

“If Steve Hood was really the one who inflicted these injuries, why wouldn’t Shawna have said, ‘Steve, you know what happened to Kendall — you did it?’” Macomber said. “Instead, she says, ‘I don’t know what happened. She was fine.’”

Macomber played the 911 call placed by Hood upon finding Chick unresponsive that day, in which Gatto repeated, “She was fine like 10 minutes ago.” As Hood attempted CPR, Gatto can be heard saying in the background, “I don’t know — I just came in.”

Assistant Attorney General John Alsop, who is prosecuting the case along with Macomber, called three witnesses before the lunch break, two advanced emergency medical technicians and a paramedic, all of whom first responded to the scene that afternoon.

With a photo of Chick’s body taken by an EMT in the ambulance displayed on a screen behind her, Anita Sprague testified, “The child was covered in bruises, naked, her eye was swollen nearly shut and all black and blue. She had a fresh cut under her chin, but there was no blood — it was all cleaned up.”

She noted dried blood inside the child’s nose and “different stages of bruising.”

Tanya Bailey, also an EMT who responded that day, noted black and blue eyes — one swollen to the point that she had difficulty examining her pupil — and that “her head was kind of misshaped and [I noted] the squishiness on the side.”

Stephen Harrison, a paramedic at the time with Wiscasset Ambulance, who also responded to the home that day, said Chick’s body had bruises of various colors.

Sprague said that although EMTs had been told the child had “had an accident” and just gotten out of the tub, the tub was dry.” She said that while they had been told Chick had had an accident, she could neither smell nor see feces, which Bailey concurred with.

“It appeared to me that any bleeding that had been on this child had been cleaned up prior to our arrival,” she said.

Questioned by Pratt, Harrison said Chick did regain a heartbeat while at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Witnesses in the trial have been sequestered from each other and may not be present in the courtroom until after they have testified.

Defense attorney Jeremy Pratt told Stokes that he would reserve his opening remarks until the prosecution had ended its case.

