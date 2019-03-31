Police seize nearly 120 grams fentanyl in Maine Turnpike traffic stop

A Somerset County man was arrested Thursday after police say they found him in possession of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Chad Stevens, 35, of Cornville was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, according to the Maine State Police.

Troopers stopped Stevens on the Maine Turnpike in York about 4:45 p.m. During the stop, troopers observed “criminal indicators” and called in a K9 unit, according to the state police.

A search of Steven’s vehicle turned up 119 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the state police.