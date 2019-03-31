Aroostook
March 31, 2019
Aroostook Latest News | Bangor Comic Con | Bangor Metro | Robert Glidden | Today's Paper
Aroostook

Northern Maine ready for spring after 12 feet of snow

Russ Dillingham | Sun Journal via AP
Russ Dillingham | Sun Journal via AP
Scotty Charles uses a scoop to remove snow from the roof of Bootleggers Beverage & Redemption Center in Lisbon, March 13, 2019. Snowfall has largely ceased for the season in Lisbon, the rest of southern Maine and in northern Maine, too. The National Weather Service reports that Caribou measured 154 inches of snow for the season through March, about 44 inches shy of the record. Meteorologist Rich Norton said Caribou was on a record pace for snowfall until the snowfall slowed this month.
The Associated Press

A scarcity of snow in March has likely erased the possibility of new snowfall record in northern Maine, but most folks aren’t shedding any tears.

There’s still more than 30 inches of snow on the ground in a region that was pummeled by more than 12 feet that started accumulating in the fall.

All told, Caribou has received about 154 inches of snow for the season — about 44 inches shy of the all-time record, according to the National Weather Service.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

March was a disappointment for snow lovers, with little more than a half-foot of new snowfall, but there’s still a slim possibility that Caribou could surpass the record of 197.8 inches set in 2007-08. After all, snow continues into April and May around here.

“The likelihood is dwindling the possibility is still there,” meteorologist Rich Norton said.

In Caribou, the Burger Boy restaurant already has opened for the season, a sure sign of spring.

In the parking lot, there’s a pile of snow as tall as a two-story house, but diners’ mentality has switched gears to spring, owner Spencer Ouellette said.

“We’ve had a ton of snow this winter. Everyone in Caribou would probably agree with me that no one wants any more snow. We’re ready for spring,” he said.

[Northern Maine residents worried about flooding with arrival of March warmup]

Likewise, Caribou City Clerk Jayne Farrin said residents are ready to turn the chapter, especially after a late February whiteout left motorists stranded.

At this point, people have been dealing with snow since the “White Thanksgiving” and want to give it a rest, record or no record, she said.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like