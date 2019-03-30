Fire spreads to multiple buildings at N.C. Hunt Lumber in Jefferson

A fire at N.C. Hunt Lumber in Jefferson spread to multiple buildings and caused significant damage early Saturday, March 30.

One large building and two accessory buildings were involved in the fire at 200 South Clary Road, according to Chris Rigaud of the Jefferson Fire Department.

Rigaud did not have specifics on the damage to the buildings and property but described it as significant. He said he believes the large building was part of the sawmill.

The fire spread across about an acre of the complex, according to Rigaud.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the Jefferson Fire Department at 11:58 p.m. Friday. As of 1:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews had the fire contained.

“It’s contained but not extinguished,” Rigaud said at the time.

Crews were attacking the fire from multiple sides “with a team on the north end and south end of the scene,” Rigaud said. A ladder truck from the Damariscotta Fire Department was providing the master stream for firefighting efforts.

A tanker shuttle was set up to draw water from Clary Lake and supply it to the scene.

Rigaud said he did not know if there were any injuries as a result of the fire or if anyone was inside any of the buildings when the fire started. One firefighter did have to be checked out by an ambulance.

The complex on Route 215 is home to a retail store and sawmill.

The cause of the fire “is completely unknown at this point,” Rigaud said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shut down Route 215 during the response. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was en route to the scene to investigate.

A total of 10 fire departments responded to the scene. Assisting Jefferson were crews from Alna, Chelsea, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Pittston, Somerville, Waldoboro and Whitefield. Bristol, Edgecomb and Wiscasset were dispatched to provide coverage for towns at the scene.

At 6:30 a.m. the Lincoln County Firefighter Strike Team was dispatched to the scene.