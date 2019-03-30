World War II vet who magically fixed cars on Bangor TV commercials dies at 96

Robert “Bob” Glidden, a World War II veteran whose last name still appears on the Bangor auto body shop that he opened in 1964 and whose magical ability to fix cars has been comically depicted in the company’s TV commercials, died Friday at the age of 96.

Glidden, who died at Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor after a brief illness, may be best recognized for appearing in the commercials for Glidden Auto Body, even though he sold the shop in 1977, according to his obituary.

In his TV appearances, he wore a fedora, a tie and a sly grin.

“Hey Bob, how powerful is that wand?” he was asked in one such commercial, after waving a silver rod over a couple broken vehicles and — with the help of low-budget visual effects — magically erasing their damage. He then turned the wand on himself, transforming into a younger actor who did a series of handstands and backflips through the collision center.

In another, he waved his wand as Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 5 played, directing the shop’s workers as they accompanied the classical piece with the sounds of their own power tools.

A representative for Glidden Auto Body could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Just as Glidden had an ability to fix cars and make a humorous appearances on local television, he also was a committed member of various organizations and volunteer groups.

He was a 32nd degree Master Mason at the Ralph J. Pollard Lodge No. 217, A.F. & A.M., in Orrington, and an active member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Orrington Historical Society, First United Methodist Church and Anah Shriners of Bangor, according to his obituary.

He also spent many hours volunteering at Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor, according to museum founder Galen Cole, who, like Glidden, also served in World War II.

After enlisting in 1943, Glidden served in the 738th Anti-Aircraft Battalion attached to the 2nd Marine Division for the invasion of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, according to his obituary.

As a veteran, Glidden frequently met with student groups who visited the museum and asked about his service, Cole said. He was committed to honoring not just World War II veterans like himself, but those who served in later wars, too.

He was particularly active in the museum’s effort to give out walking sticks to veterans, painting many of them a light blue color that’s meant to honor those who fought in the Korean War, according to Cole.

“He was one of the few remaining World War II veterans participating with us,” Cole said. “He was a very dedicated person and a very dedicated veteran, and his more than 20 years of service [to the museum] is proof of that.”

Glidden was predeceased by his wife, Lillian. He’s survived by his children and their families, according to his obituary.

Calling hours for Glidden will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Brewer chapel of Brookings-Smith funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at First United Methodist Church in Orrington.