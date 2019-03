Two people died after a one-car crash on Interstate 95 in Plymouth on Friday afternoon, Maine State Police said.

An elderly husband and wife were killed in the crash, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

At around 12:30 p.m., the car left the northbound lane and struck a tree in the median, McCausland said.

Northbound traffic has been slowed, and troopers are investigating the crash.