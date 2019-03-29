March 29, 2019
Aroostook

Caribou race track is up for sale

Kevin Sjoberg | BDN
Cars gets ready to start a preliminary heat for the Firecracker 200 at Spud Speedway in Caribou Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
The Associated Press
Updated:

CARIBOU, Maine — A race track in northern Maine is for sale.

The Spud Speedway in Caribou is on the market for $275,000, close to the median cost of a new home in Maine. That includes the one-third mile oval, new bleachers and other structures on 48 acres.

Owner Troy Haney said he has his hands full with other businesses and family. He said he said he doesn’t want to stymie growth opportunities, so he’s giving someone else a chance.

The race track draws U.S. and Canadian racers.

The track originally opened in 1964. It closed after the 2015 season because it was losing money, but it reopened last year after improvements.

 


Comments

