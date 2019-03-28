1 man dies in ongoing standoff at a New Hampshire hotel

A New Hampshire man died in a shootout with police and federal drug agents Wednesday night, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. Two other suspects remain barricaded in a hotel room and have fired multiple shots at police.

Stephen Marshall, 51, of Manchester shot at an unidentified Manchester police officer and DEA agents about 7:30 p.m. at the rear of the Quality Inn before they returned fire, wounding him, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said early Thursday morning.

“Manchester police officers were, for lack of a better term, attacked last night,” Manchester police Chief Carlo Capano said during an early morning news conference, according to the Manchester Union Leader.

“It’s something we can’t tolerate; it’s something we won’t tolerate.”

Marshall was taken to nearby Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No police officers were injured in the shooting, a portion of which was caught on camera, MacDonald said.

Meanwhile, two other suspects barricaded themselves in a first-floor room in the hotel on John E. Devine Drive, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The suspects have fired multiple shots at police throughout the night and early morning, according to the department. A SWAT team has attempted to flush out the suspects with chemical agents, but they have refused to vacate the hotel room.

Guests were safely evacuated shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

“We hope for a resolution soon from this but we can’t guarantee that,” the Union Leader quoted Capano as saying.

An autopsy on Marshall was scheduled for Thursday morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord, according to the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office and New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Manchester police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

This story will be updated.