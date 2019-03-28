House fire shuts down Route 1A in Ellsworth
A fire on Oak Street in Ellsworth has caused that road to be shut down.
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A house fire has shut down Oak Street.
Several local fire departments have been called to the scene to battle the blaze, or have been put on standby in Ellsworth and in other nearby towns.
Fully involved structure fire on Oak Street in Ellsworth. The road is closed. Motorists should use State Street instead.
Oak Street is also Route 1A, one of the main corridors running through Ellsworth.
