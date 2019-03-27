Town’s new beach road could unlock ‘multi-hundred-million-dollar’ development opportunity

YORK, Maine — What one town official calls a “multi-million dollar opportunity, maybe a multi-hundred million dollar opportunity” for York is taking shape now, as the town searches for an economic development consultant for its Short Sands Road property and beyond.

A Request for Qualifications was sent out last week for a consultant to implement a plan for the town’s Green Enterprise Recreation Overlay District, a 300-acre district that includes most prominently the 50 town-owned acres surrounding Short Sands Road, the new connector road to the beach from Route 1.

Also included in the district is the York’s Wild Kingdom land, another 50-plus acre parcel on the market for $14.2 million, as well as several campgrounds and about 100 acres of heavily developed land. All of the Ridge Road land from Short Sands Road to Railroad Avenue is also included. The district calls for mixed-use development, protected natural resources — a large swath of the district is wetlands — and recreation.

The overriding vision for the district and its lynchpin property surrounding Short Sands Road is the development of “an attractive, economically viable, safe, pedestrian and family-oriented environment, with a vibrant mix of business uses,” according to the town comprehensive plan chapter on the district.

Further, “any development of this land is to be done with the utmost consideration for the amount, type and intensity of development it can support while still meeting the goals of sustainability.”

Sustainability was key in the vision of former selectman and Planning Board member Torbert Macdonald when he proposed the overlay district a decade ago. And it remains key in the mind of current Planning Board Chairman Al Cotton, who has led the charge to hire a consultant.

Macdonald said he always saw development of the Green Enterprise District as extending from York Beach outward into undeveloped property. “I insisted that the character of York Beach would be the guiding principle,” he said.

So, for instance, Ridge Road from Railroad Avenue to Short Sands Road might be developed into a “food mecca,” he said. This has already started, he argues, with the York Beach Beer Company. He envisions a series of buildings with storefront businesses and either offices or apartments above. This concept would continue onto the land surrounding Short Sands Road. In Macdonald’s vision, the old police station site would become a community center, which then shifts the use of the land into recreation.

“York started as a tourist mecca to give green relief from the industrial cities of the late 19th century. It could be that again. York could once again be the oasis it once was,” he said.

Cotton said there was little ability to develop the town-owned parcel until Short Sands Road was built, a project that just occurred last year. Now that it’s in, he’s with Macdonald about a vision to develop the Beach end but keep the vast majority open space, which dovetails with the kind of businesses he’d like to see there.

“I see an outdoor recreational community in that whole area. I see people who train you how to hike and bike, who rent and sell bikes, cross country skis and showshoes. I see sustainability consultants interested in locating there,” he said. “The economic development person will help us find the right kind of developer to put this project together.”

He said it’s important for the public to understand this district will develop slowly, over many years, with the consultant’s report acting as a blueprint. “This is a 22nd century project. This is probably going to happen over a 50-year span. But the possibilities are fantastic.”

Town Manager Steve Burns echoes Cotton’s and Macdonald’s vision for a trail that begins along Short Sands Road, crosses Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike, and continues to the mountain.

“That’s going to be a huge asset,” said Cotton.

Macdonald wants to see recreation use continue to the Route 1 end of the property, with something like a ropes course or a miniature golf course at that end. However, there is more appetite on the current Board of Selectmen to see that land more highly developed. Selectman Mike Estes has made it clear from the start he wants to see a dense use for that end so the taxpayers can recoup more of the cost of the purchase price.

The RFQ for the consultant was distributed March 14, and all proposals must be returned by May 1. No dollar amount is mentioned in the RFQ. Burns anticipates the consultant will make his or her money from commissions.

Cotton said he thinks the development of this area of York, sustainably and with an eye toward outdoor recreation, has great potential.

“We’ve got snow, we’ve got sun, we’ve got beaches, we’ve got a great mountain,” he said. “It’s going to take a little while, but it’s going to be huge. I really think it’s going to be huge.”