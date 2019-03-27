Police asking Mainers to turn in guns to be melted down, turned into garden tools

GORHAM, Maine — The Maine Gun Safety Coalition announced that on May 11, multiple police departments across the state will host a “Gun Giveback Program.”

The program will allow Mainers who want to turn in old or unwanted firearms in a safe and legal manner.

“The creative part about this program is what happens to the guns after they are broken down,” Gorham Police Chief Dan Jones said.

He said all firearms will be broken down by metal workers and shipped to Raw Tools, a metal forging organization in Colorado that turns gun parts into gardening tools.

“This is actually an outside entity that is looking for creative ways to reduce accidental firearm accidents or thefts,” Jones said.

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition says those tools will come back to Maine to be sold at various law enforcement events, and proceeds will go to both Raw Tools and to the Maine Gun Safety Coalition’s free trigger lock distribution program.

The current list of participating police departments are:

— Brunswick

— Cape Elizabeth

— Gorham

— Falmouth

— Portland

— Scarborough

— South Portland

— Wells

— Yarmouth

