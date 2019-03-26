Accused killer said in 911 call that Bangor box truck 2 people died in was ‘up in a blaze’

Testimony in the trial of the man accused of killing two people almost a year ago by setting the box truck where they were sleeping on fire began Tuesday with a recording of the defendant’s 911 call.

John De St. Croix called Bangor police shortly before 10 p.m. on March 28, 2018, and told Bangor dispatcher Christopher Gilbert that a truck was on fire and that he believed two people were in it.

“It’s up in a blaze,” he said in the 911 call played on the first day of De St. Croix’s murder trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

De St. Croix, 26, of Bangor is accused of killing Michael Bridges and Desiree York, two members of Bangor’s homeless community who were found later the night of March 28 in the back of the truck near the Penobscot Bridge.

Gilbert told the jury of 11 women and four men, including three alternates, that dispatch received multiple calls that night about a truck on fire in the Penobscot Plaza shopping center on Washington Street.

The dispatcher, who now works for the Maine State Police, testified that the first call about the fire came in from a LifeFlight pilot a few seconds before De St. Croix called.

The jury heard opening statements Tuesday morning before visiting the section of the shopping plaza where the crime allegedly took place. Superior Court Justice Ann Murray said after the site visit that she had pointed out the location of security cameras.

Video from those cameras will be presented during the trial, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said.

Defense attorney David Bate of Bangor said the videos will show some things but not everything that happened that night.

“The state will rely very heavily on video that is only part of the story,” he said. “There’s so much we don’t know because of the lack of cameras. Sometimes, it’s more important what we don’t see than what the video is showing us.”

The bodies of Bridges, 43, and York, 36, were locked inside the truck when De St. Croix set it on fire, according to a police affidavit. De St. Croix allegedly told police he intended to hurt Bridges, not York.

De St. Croix has pleaded not guilty to one count each of intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder, depraved indifference murder, arson and two counts of felony murder. Felony murder in Maine is defined as causing the death of another person while committing a crime such as arson, robbery, burglary or other illegal acts.

Bridges and York were dead by the time Bangor firefighters arrived at the scene. The Maine medical examiner’s office found that both died of asphyxiation, according to the prosecution.

De St. Croix has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor since his arrest March 30, 2018.

If convicted of murder, he faces between 25 years and life in prison. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of felony murder and/or arson.

