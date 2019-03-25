Bangor firefighters put out vent fire quickly

The Bangor Fire Department was able to limit the damage to a Grace Court home Sunday night when crews quickly put out a fire coming through the basement vents, WABI television reported.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m., the television station reported.

Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge told WABI smoke in the basement and first floor of the home was a problem for firefighters, but they dug snow out to open the bulkhead and use fans to clear the air.

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to the basement, the station reported. No cause for the fire was announced.