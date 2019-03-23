New England man makes surfboard out of 700 foam Dunkin’ coffee cups

Dunkin Donuts was founded in Massachusetts and has always had strong ties to the region — Dunkin is arguably more New England than Starbucks is Seattle.

Now, a New Englander has used the breakfast food chain’s polystyrene foam cups to catch waves after they’re done catching coffee.

Korey Nolan — a Plymouth, Massachusetts, native who now lives in New Hampshire — made a surfboard using 700 disposable Dunkin’ cups, and the invention earned him a second-place finish in the international Creators & Inventors Upcycle Contest, The Boston Globe reported.

“You can’t turn a corner in New England without hitting one,” he said about the ubiquitous chain, NECN reported. “I picked them up on my own, on the street the trash.”

Nolan said the surfboard is heavier than most, at 15 pounds, but that it’s buoyant.

“It rides great,” he told the Globe. “Once you’re on it in the water, you wouldn’t know it’s twice as heavy as a standard board of the same size.”

Nolan told the newspaper he also put a call out to friends and family to save their Dunkin cups and ended up with about 1,000. He said he has more than 200 left over from the build, in which he used bamboo stringers and a plant-based epoxy to stick the cups together into a single form.