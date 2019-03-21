Another hotel company coming to Portland as craft beer company plans ‘brewtel’ project

Just more than a week after developers announced a new Portland hotel would be affiliated with the Canopy by Hilton brand, Cambria Hotels said it will make its Maine debut with a hotel in the state’s largest city.

The 102-room hotel at 86 Newbury St. is part of Shipyard Brewing’s $65 million so-called “brewtel” redevelopment project, where the company will also reportedly include offices, a tasting room and parking garage.

Although Cambria Hotels only formally announced Thursday it has signed an agreement for the location, the affiliation is not a surprise: the brand name was featured on concept drawings of the brewtel released by Shipyard nearly a year ago.

Despite the hotel development boom in Portland that continues, Cambria Vice President Mark Shalala noted in a statement that the city maintains “one of the top” revenue-per-available-room rates in the country, suggesting the local supply of hotel rooms hasn’t outpaced the demand yet.

