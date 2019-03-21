Trump expected to sign executive order on free speech at college campuses

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday afternoon protecting freedom of speech on college campuses, surrounded by student activists who have said conservative views are suppressed at universities across the country.

Trump’s announcement this month that he would make federal funding for universities contingent on assurances of free speech elicited cheers and applause at the Conservative Political Action Committee meeting. But it also prompted questions, including who would define and judge free speech, and what type of federal funding could be withheld — research dollars, student aid or both.

Spencer Brown, spokesman for the Young America’s Foundation, which advocates for free speech on high school and college campuses, welcomed the order. He said it will build upon decades of efforts by the group, including a 1983 case that went to the Supreme Court after police arrested two Young America’s Foundation protesters outside the Soviet Embassy in Washington, D.C., who were demonstrating against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

More than a dozen student activists from the group have been invited to the White House for the signing ceremony, Brown said. The White House also said it expects the ceremony will happen Thursday. While suppression of certain viewpoints on campus has been a long-running issue, he said it has worsened in recent years.

“I do think we’ve seen a ratcheting-up of the intensity,” he said, in the way conservative students “are treated as second-class citizens on campus. There has been a huge spike in opposition and attempted blocking of our events since Trump was elected president.”

Trump strongly defended free speech on campus two years ago after University of California at Berkeley police canceled a talk by the provocative writer Milo Yiannopoulos when masked activists violently protested the speech, setting fires and throwing stones. Trump tweeted the next morning, “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

Many higher-education leaders have said that freedom of speech is central to their academic mission.

“College and university campuses are leading the way for our society in supporting free speech,” Julie Wollmer, president of Widener University, said in a written statement. On most campuses that work happens daily and naturally, without fanfare, because our overarching and common mission in American higher education is to broadly educate and prepare students for active participation as engaged citizens in our democracy.”

The tensions that make headlines reflect the commitment to honor and encourage free speech, Wollmer said.