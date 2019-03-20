Season two of ‘Castle Rock’ will feature a family of Somali Mainers

Since Hulu broadcast the season finale of its popular Maine-set, Stephen King-themed series “Castle Rock” last September, there’s hardly been a peep from either the streaming service or the show’s creators as to what season two would be all about.

Today, however, Deadline reported the first new information about season two, including two new plotlines, one of which is lifted directly from contemporary Maine history, the other of which features an iconic Stephen King character.

Season two will feature a storyline involving the strife between a Somali immigrant family and a family of long-established Castle Rock residents. The Omar family, part of a Somali community newly established in both Castle Rock and nearby Jerusalem’s Lot, find themselves in the crosshairs of the criminally minded Merrill family. Playing Harvard-trained doctor Nadia Omar is Yusra Warsama; playing her brother, Abdi, who is attempting to build a Somali community center, is Barkhad Abdi, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for the movie “Captain Phillips.”

Playing Pops Merrill, the dying patriarch of the Merrill family, will be Oscar winner Tim Robbins, and playing his nephews, Ace (the bully in “The Body” and “Stand By Me”) and Chris, will be Garrett Hedlund (“Tron: Legacy”) and Matthew Alan, respectively.

The Maine Somali community plotline set to feature prominently in the new season is not far off from reality: cities and towns in Maine have been home to Somali immigrant communities for nearly two decades now, including, most prominently, Lewiston.

A second storyline involves a familiar face showing up in Castle Rock: none other than Annie Wilkes, who even the most casual of King fans will recognize as the terrifying villain of “Misery.” This version of Wilkes, to be played by Emmy-nominated actor Lizzy Caplan (Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”), sounds as though she’ll be portrayed as a younger version of the character, before she moves to Colorado and kidnaps a certain famous writer. The “Castle Rock” version of Wilkes will have a homeschooled daughter, Joy, played by Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”).

It remains to be seen whether season one leads Andre Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Sissy Spacek and Melanie Lynsky will show up in season two, or whether any of the events of season one will be referenced. We don’t even have a premiere date yet, though that’s likely to come soon, if casting is already settled.