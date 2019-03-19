Maine DOT is filling out its March Madness bracket with the state’s bridges

The Maine Department of Transportation generally has the unglamorous job of filling potholes, paving roads, assessing safety and other crucial tasks. This month, however, the Maine DOT is launching an effort that’s more focused on fun than it is on infrastructure maintenance.

In honor of March Madness and the NCAA men’s basketball championships, which kick off today, the Maine DOT built its own bracket — of Maine bridges.

Visitors to the Maine DOT Facebook page can vote each day for their favorite Maine bridge, taking it from a sweet sixteen to an elite eight to a final four. The first bracket matchup is the Penobscot Narrows Bridge between Verona Island and Prospect, and the Richmond-Dresden Kennebec Bridge.

In the spirit of March Madness, MaineDOT is launching our own Bridge Bracket Madness! Over the next 15 weekdays, you… Posted by MaineDOT on Monday, March 18, 2019

Do you think the Maine DOT missed an important or uniquely beautiful bridge in their list of 16 bridges in Maine? What’s your pick for the prettiest bridge in Maine?