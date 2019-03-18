Residents at Maine senior living facility learn to brew beer

Some seniors in Westbrook showed off their newest creation: a homemade beer.

The group lives at Stroudwater Lodge, an assisted and senior living facility, and for the past six weeks they’ve been brewing a batch called “Hoppy Hour.”

A resident at the facility has a passion for brewing and so he teamed up with a group of others at the lodge, some staff, and a couple family members to create the “Brew Crew.”

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

On Friday, they had representatives of Sebago Brewing Co. join them for a taste test of their new drink.

“We were able to learn a new skill. We were able to create something that we can all use and enjoy while learning something new and having fun,” Social Program Director at Stroudwater Lodge Rebecca Roy said.

“I thought it was a very good idea. I mean we’re all adults here. Believe me, we’re all over 21,” Stroudwater resident Dick Fahey said.

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The group not only brewed the beer, which is a pale ale, but they also designed the bottle label.

Fahey admits he’s surprised how good the beer came out and he hopes this can be a regular activity at the center.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.