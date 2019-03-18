Portland police on lookout for robbery suspect

Portland police say they’re looking for a robbery suspect.

Portland police tweeted that they’re investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Norway Savings Bank at 446 Forest Ave.

They released a picture that they say is of the suspect.

Police say the suspect, a white male with bushy brown eyebrows, was last seen running toward Back Cove.

Anyone who has seen this person or has any information about the robbery is urged to contact Portland police, who can receive tips through the website portland-police.com or by phone at 207-874-8584.

