More details released about Portland woman allegedly strangled to death

Portland police on Monday evening identified a 59-year-old woman as the victim of an alleged murder Sunday.

Patricia Grassi of Portland was allegedly strangled to death by her domestic partner, 61-year-old Gregory Vance, Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said in a news release.

Vance was arrested and charged with murder, Martin said. He is currently being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail, he said.

Police discovered Grassi dead when they went to the couple’s 362 Cumberland Ave. home to check on her well-being Sunday at around 10:45 a.m., Martin said.

CBS 13 reported that court documents filed Monday claim Vance used a blanket to strangle Grassi in bed, and that he told police he did it because she was “tormenting and slapping” him.

The crime allegedly took place in an apartment above Pizzaiolo, a pizzeria on Cumberland Avenue.

“It’s kind of scary when you think about it like that, and knowing that it happened right next door, and if you could have just heard something, you could have helped her,” Pizzaiolo manager Michelle Hines told CBS 13.

Grassi’s death was one of two homicides reported by Portland police over the weekend.

Isahak Muse, 22, of Portland was allegedly shot during an altercation at 1:45 a.m, Saturday, police said. Police said Muse was dead at the scene when officers and paramedics arrived at a home at 107 Milton St.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, Martin said Saturday. Police have not announced any arrests related to the Muse death.

