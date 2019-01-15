Clifton man arrested in connection with live-in girlfriend’s death

Maine State Police arrested a Clifton man Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in the home they shared the day before.

Dwight Osgood Jr., 37, was charged in connection with the death of Kary Dill, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Dill was found shot to death Monday morning. The couple had lived together for about four years, McCausland said.

Osgood, who was arrested at the state police barracks in Bangor at about 4 p.m., was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He will make his first court appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Penobscot Judicial Center, McCausland said.