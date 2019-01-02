January 02, 2019
Minimum-wage workers are getting a raise in Maine and Vermont

Roger Nomer | The Joplin Globe via AP
Shawna Green, waitress at Granny Shaffer's, prepares utensils for customers at the restaurant in Joplin, Missouri, Dec. 18, 2019.
The Associated Press

Minimum wage workers in Vermont and Maine are getting raises along with the new year.

In Vermont, the minimum wage increased Tuesday from $10.50 per hour to $10.78. The Vermont wage is indexed to inflation. The minimum wage for tipped employees increased to $5.39 from $5.25.

[Analysis: Federal minimum wage fell by 14 cents this year, when adjusted for inflation]

In Maine, the minimum wage increased to $11 from $10, while the minimum wage for tipped employees increased to $5.50 from $5.

Across the country 20 states and nearly two-dozen cities increased the minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25, which was last raised in 2009.

 


