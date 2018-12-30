December 30, 2018
BDN photographers share their favorite images from 2018

Troy R. Bennett (2); Gabor Degre; Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
A selection of some of the Bangor Daily News' photographers' favorite photos of 2018.
By Lindsay Putnam

It’s undeniable that Maine is a beautiful place. Pair the state’s luscious outdoors with the people that have chosen to make a home in Vacationland, and it’s easy to see why we’re often blessed with amazing photos to help tell Maine’s stories.

Bangor Daily News photographers Troy Bennett, Gabor Degre and Linda Coan O’Kresik have chosen their favorite photos from 2018, and explain how they made the shots happen.

Up in smoke

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The Peaks Island ferry heads out on Jan. 2, 2018, across Portland Harbor as sea smoke rises around it. Sea smoke is formed when very cold air moves over warmer water.

Bennett: “Sea smoke is lovely but it only happens when it is sub-zero cold. It looks best at sunrise, too. You have to really want the photo.”

Flipping out

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Oriana Farnham goes into the water as her paddling partner, Frank D'Alessandro, watches at Six Mile Falls in Bangor on April 21, 2018, during the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

Bennett: “Once you see someone flip a canoe, it’s already too late to press the shutter button. You have to do it the instant before the action.”

Taking flight

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Libby Peck, a senior medical apprentice at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, releases a healed yellow-bellied sapsucker in the woods behind the facility on May 1, 2018. The bird had suffered from a lower beak fracture after hitting a window in Portland.

Bennett: “I’ve tried to make this picture before and failed. I knew from experience, the little bird would be very fast and I’d have one frame to get it — or not. I dialed the shutter speed up high and tried to anticipate the moment just before she’d let it go.”

All in the family

Gabor Degre | BDN
Hussam "Sam" Al-Rawi kisses his daughter, Thurayya, as his wife, Kathryn Piper, holds their son, Hammoudi, on May 3, 2018. The Troy couple were talking about their business, Five Pillars Butchery, through which they sell halal meat in Maine.

Degre: “Besides taking pictures for the story of the butchery business, I was lucky to be there for this moment in their life.”

Fish out of water

Gabor Degre | BDN
Andrew Goode, Vice President of U.S. Programs of the Atlantic Salmon Federation casts a net into the water of Blackman Stream to catch alewives at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley on May 22, 2018.

Degre: “It is not always clear how some pictures were taken. When I took this one, I was standing knee deep in the very water the net was cast into.”

Close to home

Gabor Degre | BDN
David Williams, 53, in the tent where he lives with his wife Maria in Bangor on August 6, 2018. Williams, a U.S. Army veteran, was among the homeless people who had to move their camp when the city cleared an area of bushes along the Penobscot River.

Degre: “Walking into a homeless encampment as a journalist, one has little to offer besides conversation. I am thankful to David Williams for letting me take this picture while in his temporary home.”

The kids are alright

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Samira Siad, 11, (left) and Motasim Abdalla, 12, get ready to parade a paper mache gray fox down Mayo Street toward Fox Field in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood on August 7, 2018. The parade was part of the National Night Out neighborhood party.

Bennett: “Making pictures of neighborhood kids helps keep this job from getting old. I never get tired of doing it.”

Sky’s the limit

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Fog settles in the valleys just after sunrise in Dedham on Sept. 13, 2018.

O’Kresik: “Maine is just beautiful and I never get tired of taking beautiful scenics of Maine – especially early in the morning like this photo.”

Window of opportunity

Gabor Degre | BDN
A worker is silhouetted against the partially removed stained glass window at All Souls Church in Bangor on October 15, 2018. A crew from the Hampden, Massachusetts-based Stained Glass Resources Inc. will remove two major windows from the church and after restoration will reinstall them next spring.

Degre: “Faced with restrictions of job-site safety, I was lucky to be at this church as the workers removed windows inside the plastic-covered area.”

Push the envelope

Gabor Degre | BDN
A person in a Haz-Mat suit appears to be handling a letter that is enclosed in a plastic bag. The letter was brought out of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor home on October 15, 2018.

Degre: “This was a big news story that unfolded on a cool, rainy October day. I was busy trying trying to keep my camera relatively dry while working the controls with my semi-numb fingers.”

Winter wonderland

Gabor Degre | BDN
Light snow was falling in Eddington on October 24, 2018. Much of central and northern Maine received some snow, more significant amount fell north of Lincoln.

Degre: “When one of the first snowfalls arrived in the late fall of 2018, I decided to make it a painting-like photograph.”

Throwing in the towel

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Republican Shawn Moody concedes the Maine governor's race early on Nov. 7, 2018, at his headquarters in Gorham.

Bennett: “My strategy for shooting speeches and press scrums is to shoot the subject while they’re being asked a question. This is Moody thinking about the answer. Otherwise, it’s just a lot of photos of someone with their mouth open.”

Cold as ice

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Derrick Hamel of New Market, New Hampshire, was the first to finish the 2018 Millinocket Marathon on Dec. 8, 2018 with a time of 2:40:25. Some 1,300 runners crossed the finish line in either the marathon or half marathon with temperatures only reaching 10 degrees.

O’Kresik: “This photo is from the Millinocket Marathon. It was bitter cold that day and I was looking to show just how cold. Can you really pass up an icicle beard?”

Lip service

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Six-month-old Jasmine Virginia Gould stays warm in the car with her mom, Jocelyn Steeves-Gould, as her dad, Ben Gould (background) hands out water to runners along the Golden Road on Dec. 8, 2018.

O’Kresik: “I passed by this baby with the lips pacifier as I was shooting the Millinocket Marathon and she made me laugh. I had no choice but to shoot her photo and spread the joy.”


Comments

