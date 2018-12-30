BDN photographers share their favorite images from 2018

It’s undeniable that Maine is a beautiful place. Pair the state’s luscious outdoors with the people that have chosen to make a home in Vacationland, and it’s easy to see why we’re often blessed with amazing photos to help tell Maine’s stories.
Bangor Daily News photographers Troy Bennett, Gabor Degre and Linda Coan O’Kresik have chosen their favorite photos from 2018, and explain how they made the shots happen.
Up in smoke
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The Peaks Island ferry heads out on Jan. 2, 2018, across Portland Harbor as sea smoke rises around it. Sea smoke is formed when very cold air moves over warmer water.
Bennett: “Sea smoke is lovely but it only happens when it is sub-zero cold. It looks best at sunrise, too. You have to really want the photo.”
Flipping out
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Oriana Farnham goes into the water as her paddling partner, Frank D'Alessandro, watches at Six Mile Falls in Bangor on April 21, 2018, during the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Libby Peck, a senior medical apprentice at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, releases a healed yellow-bellied sapsucker in the woods behind the facility on May 1, 2018. The bird had suffered from a lower beak fracture after hitting a window in Portland.
Hussam "Sam" Al-Rawi kisses his daughter, Thurayya, as his wife, Kathryn Piper, holds their son, Hammoudi, on May 3, 2018. The Troy couple were talking about their business, Five Pillars Butchery, through which they sell halal meat in Maine.
Andrew Goode, Vice President of U.S. Programs of the Atlantic Salmon Federation casts a net into the water of Blackman Stream to catch alewives at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley on May 22, 2018.
David Williams, 53, in the tent where he lives with his wife Maria in Bangor on August 6, 2018. Williams, a U.S. Army veteran, was among the homeless people who had to move their camp when the city cleared an area of bushes along the Penobscot River.
Degre: “Walking into a homeless encampment as a journalist, one has little to offer besides conversation. I am thankful to David Williams for letting me take this picture while in his temporary home.”
The kids are alright
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Samira Siad, 11, (left) and Motasim Abdalla, 12, get ready to parade a paper mache gray fox down Mayo Street toward Fox Field in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood on August 7, 2018. The parade was part of the National Night Out neighborhood party.
Fog settles in the valleys just after sunrise in Dedham on Sept. 13, 2018.
O’Kresik: “Maine is just beautiful and I never get tired of taking beautiful scenics of Maine – especially early in the morning like this photo.”
Window of opportunity
Gabor Degre | BDN
A worker is silhouetted against the partially removed stained glass window at All Souls Church in Bangor on October 15, 2018. A crew from the Hampden, Massachusetts-based Stained Glass Resources Inc. will remove two major windows from the church and after restoration will reinstall them next spring.
Light snow was falling in Eddington on October 24, 2018. Much of central and northern Maine received some snow, more significant amount fell north of Lincoln.
Degre: “When one of the first snowfalls arrived in the late fall of 2018, I decided to make it a painting-like photograph.”
Throwing in the towel
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Republican Shawn Moody concedes the Maine governor's race early on Nov. 7, 2018, at his headquarters in Gorham.
Bennett: “My strategy for shooting speeches and press scrums is to shoot the subject while they’re being asked a question. This is Moody thinking about the answer. Otherwise, it’s just a lot of photos of someone with their mouth open.”
Cold as ice
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Derrick Hamel of New Market, New Hampshire, was the first to finish the 2018 Millinocket Marathon on Dec. 8, 2018 with a time of 2:40:25. Some 1,300 runners crossed the finish line in either the marathon or half marathon with temperatures only reaching 10 degrees.
