Two die in Christmas morning crash in Gouldsboro

Two people were killed and a third was injured in a two-car crash on Route 1 in Gouldsboro on Christmas morning.

John Organes, 35, of Sullivan and Lisa Grant, 57 of Orrington died after their vehicles collided head-on near Chicken Mill Pond Road, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Grant, 60, is being treated for injuries at an area hospital.

The crash took place sometime before 9:43 a.m. when Organes was driving west in his black Ford Ranger and crossed the centerline, colliding with the Grants’ eastbound Chevrolet Impala on a curve, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. After impact, Organes’ pickup truck “jumped” the guardrail and came to rest on an embankment.

Lisa Grant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Michael Grant, who was driving the gray Impala, and Organes were taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, where the second man died of his injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, who were assisted at the scene by the Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Steuben and Sullivan fire departments, as well as Schoodic emergency medical services.