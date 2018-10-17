Construction begins on Army National Guard building despite cost increase

Paula Brewer | Star-Herald Paula Brewer | Star-Herald

October 17, 2018

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Construction has begun on the new Maine Army National Guard readiness center, even as builder bids bumped the price up to $18.5 million.

The 43,400-square-foot building is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and will host the Maine Army National Guard’s 185th Engineer Support Company.

Eagle Lake-based Devoe Construction won the bid for the project, which was originally funded through the federal government at $17.5 million, said Marc Dube, project manager with the Maine Army National Guard.

The bids came in over that $17.5 million figure, however, and the total cost will now be about $18.5 million, Dube said. He added that because of that price increase, some items have been removed from the project for the time being, including a $100,0000 emergency generator and a $350,000 solar photovoltaic system.

