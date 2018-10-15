October 15, 2018
Public can weigh in on CMP hydropower project

Courtesy of Central Maine Power
The lattice towers Central Maine Power said it is proposing for its New England Clean Energy Connect hydropower line from Canada to Lewiston. This image, looking northwest from Wilson Hill Road in West Forks Plantation toward the proposed transmission line, also contains a photosimulation of five years of vegetation growth that is 10 feet or less in height.

HALLOWELL, Maine — Regulators are giving Mainers another chance to weigh in on a proposed hydropower project.

Maine’s Public Utilities Commission will hold a third public hearing Wednesday in Hallowell. The commission’s examiners’ report on the project is set for release Dec. 7.

The New England Clean Energy Connect aims to bring vast amounts of hydropower from Quebec to meet the needs of Massachusetts energy users. Supporters say the project will save Massachusetts and Maine ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Critics question its economic benefit and environmental impact.

The power corridor would run from Beattie Township, on the Canadian border north of Coburn Gore, through Farmington and Jay to connect with the power grid in Lewiston. It would cross the Kennebec Gorge, a scenic, 10-mile stretch popular with whitewater rafters.

