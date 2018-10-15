Portland man sentenced in sports gambling syndicate case

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

• October 15, 2018 11:38 am

Updated: October 15, 2018 12:04 pm

A Portland man was sentenced to probation Monday for helping run a multi-million dollar gambling ring.

William Flynn pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of running an illegal gambling business for his role in a sports betting syndicate another Portland man primarily operated for more than a decade.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jon Levy sentenced Flynn, 77, to serve two years probation, including 90 days house arrest. He was not sentenced to pay a fine, but forfeited nearly $75,000 upon pleading guilty.

[Maine man pleads guilty in illegal gambling case, to turn over mansion, other properties to feds]

Levy said he was inclined to sentence Flynn to prison time for his “serious offense,” but was persuaded not to by the elderly man’s poor health and federal prosecutors’ recommendation of probation.

Flynn said that he is “truly sorry” for the “hurt and shame” he’d brought to his children and grandchildren, and that there would forever be an asterisk next to his name in the family tree.

[FBI seizes nearly $849,000 in series of Portland raids allegedly tied to illegal gambling]

From 2010 until law enforcement broke it up last spring, Flynn ran a sports book in association with the high-stakes betting operation of Stephen Mardigan. Both men took bets on professional and college sports and shared profits, although Mardigan served as the “bank” backing Flynn’s bets, according to court records.

Mardigan pleaded guilty to charges of illegal gambling, money laundering and filing a false tax return in May. With the plea, he agreed to turn over more than a dozen properties — some worth more than $1 million — to the federal government in what is likely among the largest cases of asset forfeiture in Maine’s history.

[Tenants uncertain after landlord busted in multimillion-dollar gambling ring]

Mardigan is scheduled to be sentenced in December. He has waived his right to appeal a prison sentence of less than 30 months.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.