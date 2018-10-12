Judge rules Maine district must pay for students to attend out-of-town middle school

File | York County Coast Star File | York County Coast Star

ARUNDEL, Maine — Middle school students who live in Arundel will have the choice to attend Thornton Academy Middle School at the expense of RSU 21 after a York County Superior Court judge ruled in a lawsuit filed over two years ago by a group of Arundel parents and Thornton Academy.

In last week’s ruling Judge Wayne Douglas stated that under the 2007 School Reorganization Law, the Maine legislature intended to preserve school choice in towns that previously allowed it.

In February, 2016 lawyers representing RSU 21 told district officials that Arundel middle school students did not have a legal right to attend Thornton Academy Middle School at the district’s expense after the contract with TAMS expired on June 30, 2016.

The finding came as a shock to Arundel families, who were told they would have choice between TAMS and Middle School of the Kennebunks beginning in the fall of 2016.

On April 6, 2016 nearly two dozen Arundel parents and Thornton Academy joined together to file the lawsuit against RSU 21 seeking a legal ruling to affirm Arundel’s right to choose between Middle School of the Kennebunks and Thornton Academy Middle School.

In a statement posted on the district website last Friday, Superintendent Katie Hawes said “RSU 21 has received the decision of the Superior Court in the litigation involving the Thornton Academy Middle School. The court ruled that middle school students from Arundel have the right to attend either the Middle School of the Kennebunks in RSU 21 or Thornton Academy Middle School (TAMS). The decision held that in adopting the 2007 School Reorganization Law, the Maine Legislature not only intended to preserve “school choice” in those school units that had previously allowed it, but that the Legislature also intended to preserve the opportunity to attend school outside of a school unit where that opportunity had previously existed.”

Arundel parent Melissa Whall, one of the litigants in the suit, said the decision confirms what many Arundel residents have stood by all along.

“I thank Thornton Academy and TAMS for standing by our town, our children, and the promises they made to us over a decade ago. I’m happy for the families who now no longer have to worry if their school of choice will be an option for their child. My hope is that we can now come back together, and move forward, as this has caused such a divide in our town over the past few years. We have an amazing small community with access to two wonderful school systems…..I see that as a win for everyone,” Whall said.

The court case stalled in the court system, with Friday’s ruling coming nearly two and a half years after the initial filing.

The RSU 21 Board of Directors voted in March, 2016 to allow Arundel students who were currently attending TAMS to finish middle school there. This also included fifth graders who planned to enroll at TAMS in the fall of 2016. Those fifth graders are currently in 8th grade at TAMS, and that tuition is being paid by RSU 21.

The legal decision will require the district to pay Thornton Academy for the Arundel students who were in sixth grade last year, and the Arundel sixth and seventh graders at TAMS this year, Thornton Academy Headmaster Rene Menard said. He said the school has billed the district for the students at the state set tuition rate of $9,958 per pupil.

Menard said that while the suit was pending, Thornton Academy did not require families to pay the tuition upfront that was not being paid by RSU 21.

“When they were told by the district that they couldn’t come to TAMS at the public expense, we said the law hasn’t changed, and this decision can’t override the law, so we told them, we will show our commitment to you until this is settled,” he said.

Menard issued a statement following the ruling saying, “Arundel families who want their children to attend Thornton Academy Middle School (TAMS) at public expense may now rest assured that they do have that option. The attempt by RSU 21 to circumvent the law has failed. On October 5th, the Superior Court ruled definitively in favor of Arundel families’ right to middle school choice.”

Hawes said the RSU 21 Board of Directors will review the Superior Court’s decision with district attorneys and examine the impact of the decision on RSU 21′s finances and educational programs.

It’s not clear if the district will appeal the court decision, according to Hawes.

