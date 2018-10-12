Bangor names new public works director

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 12, 2018 4:00 pm

The city of Bangor on Friday named Eric Willett as its new director of public works, succeeding Dana Wardwell, who will retire next month after a 32-year career with the city. Willett will start his new position Oct. 22.

Willett has served as the city’s fleet maintenance supervisor since May 2016, in charge of the maintenance of all the city’s vehicles, aside from those belonging to the fire department, but including snow plows, police cars and departmental vehicles.

He previously served in various positions with Maine’s Department of Transportation, including most recently as an operations manager. He is an Army veteran.

Wardwell has spent 32 years with the city, including 14 years as director of public works; he previously was a construction foreman. His last day will be Nov. 16.

