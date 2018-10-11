Man charged with terrorizing for alleged school threat in Rockland

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

October 11, 2018

A former Rockland man who allegedly heard voices in his head telling him to “shoot up a school” earlier this year has been charged with terrorizing.

Brandon Luzzi, 67, has been free on personal recognizance bail since the felony terrorizing charge was brought against him in August. He has been living in South Paris with another individual, as mandated in the terms of his bail.

In May, a woman called police because Luzzi told her that he had “voices in his head telling him to do a school shooting,” according to a police affidavit filed in court.

The alleged threat caused Regional School Unit 13 to go into lockdown while Rockland police worked to locate Luzzi. At the time, Luzzi was residing near the South School in Rockland, which serves grades kindergarten through fifth.

Luzzi was located by police and taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for evaluation.

When police confronted Luzzi at his home, Luzzi allegedly admitted to telling the woman that “he had voices in his head telling him to do a school shooting, but he is able to keep the voices at bay and is of no harm to anyone,” according to the affidavit.

Police seized eight guns from Luzzi’s home, including a flare gun.

Luzzi underwent psychiatric evaluation for an undisclosed period after the May 29 incident, though it is not clear when he was released. The police affidavit for the arrest warrant was drafted in June though it was not served until August.

Luzzi appeared in court Thursday for a dispositional hearing. A judge amended the terms of his bail, eliminating the requirement that he check in weekly with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. He still must follow the treatment plan provided to him by Maine Behavioral Health, take all medications and not go within 500 feet of a school or place of education.

