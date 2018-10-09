Most expensive HS in Maine history opens this week

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

October 9, 2018 12:51 pm

SANFORD, Maine — The most expensive school ever built in Maine is set to open this week.

The Portland Press Herald reports the new $100 million Sanford High School students will welcome its first students on Wednesday. Superintendent David Theoharides says code problems and vandalism pushed back the scheduled opening date.

The state-of-the-art facility was built to house 1,800 students. It includes an 830-seat performing arts center, technical arts center and synthetic turf field. Officials also added a camera system that can be monitored by police.

The new Sanford High School replaces an older, overcrowded building. Voters approved the project in 2015. Most of the project was supported by the state while local taxpayers paid $10.6 million.

A community open house is scheduled for Oct. 28.

