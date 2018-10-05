Searchers say reported sighting of missing Maine teacher was a dead end

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 5, 2018 9:36 am

Crews are preparing to search again Friday for Kristin Westra, who hasn’t been seen since late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received hundreds of tips, including one about a potential sighting.

However, deputies say that lead has been closed.

Teams spent Thursday searching the woods and fields around Kristin’s North Yarmouth home.

Family members say Kristin was experiencing anxiety before she went missing.

At this point, deputies aren’t saying if that is part of the investigation.

“I know that the husband has talked about [her anxiety], but as far as our investigation is concerned and what we’re releasing, we’re not going to comment on that,” said Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristin Westra, 47, went to bed around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When her family woke up the following morning, she was gone. Her keys, cellphone and vehicle had all been left behind at her home on Lufkin Road in North Yarmouth, the sheriff’s office said.

Westra, who teaches at Chebeague Island School, is described as a white female, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Westra’s location is asked to contact Cumberland County Regional Communications Center, 207-893-2810, option 2.

Kristin Westra’s brother, Eric Rohrbach told ABC News previously his sister’s married life is “fantastic” and her relationships with her 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old stepson are great.

