NH native gets audition on ‘The Voice’

• October 5, 2018 3:18 pm

Updated: October 5, 2018 3:19 pm

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — A 2015 Portsmouth High School graduate will take the big stage Monday when his audition for NBC’s “The Voice” is aired on national television.

The city of Portsmouth will be featured heavily in Sam Robbins’ audition, which was taped prior to its Monday airing. Robbins, 21, currently lives in Boston and is a senior at Berklee College of Music. He is an actively performing singer/songwriter.

The Portsmouth native is described as a mix of James Taylor and Jason Isbell, according to his artist bio. He started writing original music at age 13, recording his first EP during his sophomore year of high school, while playing gigs at local and regional venues in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Most recently, he was home in Portsmouth performing at the Westival.

Over the years, Robbins has shared the stage with Aaron Carter, Amy Grant and American Idol top 3 finalist Alex Preston.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC. This year’s judges are Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton.

