Police ask help in finding missing North Yarmouth woman

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • October 1, 2018 6:25 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on the whereabouts of a 47-year-old North Yarmouth woman not seen since Sunday night.

Kristin Westra was last seen at her family’s home on the Lufkin Road, according to a release from Capt. Don Goulet of the sheriff’s office.

Westra is described as a white female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have no information on any vehicle or why she would be missing, Goulet said.

They ask anyone with information to call the Cumberland County Communications Center at 207-893-2810, option 2.

