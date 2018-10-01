Inmate serving murder sentence dies at Maine State Prison

Courtesy of Maine Department of Corrections Courtesy of Maine Department of Corrections

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • October 1, 2018 4:48 pm

Updated: October 1, 2018 5:09 pm

An inmate serving a 27-year sentence for murder died Monday at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Andrew Leighton, 51, formerly of Falmouth, died around 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from Maine Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick. The department released few details about the death.

The Attorney General’s Office, Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified of the death, which is consistent with department protocol.

Leighton began serving his sentence in January 2015, when he pleaded guilty to killing his mother. Leighton was living with his parents at the time of the killing on May 3, 2013. He was taken into custody after a nearly five-hour standoff with police.

