Private island once owned by explorer Robert Peary put on the market

The Associated Press • September 24, 2018 4:52 pm

Updated: September 24, 2018 4:55 pm

CRAB ISLAND, Maine — A Maine island once owned by Arctic explorer Robert Peary was put up for sale. Although it didn’t sit on the market for long, according to reports.

The Portland Press Herald reported Crab Island has been listed for $950,000. It includes two private beaches and a camp. The camp has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a working septic system, but it does not have electricity.

Peary offered to buy the 1-acre Crab Island for $800 in 1907. It’s not the same island where Peary built his family home, which is preserved as the Eagle Island State Historic Site.

The Peary family sold the island in the 1950s to current owners Virginia and Alden Waterhouse of New Hampshire. The Waterhouse family says they wish to sell it due to a “change in lifestyle.”

The Boston Globe reported Monday that the island is already “under agreement” to be sold.

