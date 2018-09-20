Maine motorcyclist dies after doing ‘wheelie,’ crashing into restaurant, cops say

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Elizabeth Dinan, Portsmouth Herald • September 20, 2018 2:51 pm

NEWINGTON, New Hampshire — A Maine motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after losing control of his bike, while during a “wheelie,” then crashing into a closed restaurant building, said Police Chief Michael Bilodeau.

The chief said his department responded Sept. 19 at 7:10 p.m. for the single-vehicle accident at the former Shogun restaurant at 347 Shattuck Way. He said the motorcyclist crashed a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 into the front entrance of the vacant building, from the parking lot.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Robert J. Barish, 37, of Lebanon, Maine, the police chief said.

According to Bilodeau, state police troopers and Newington firefighters assisted at the scene. He said witnesses were interviewed and the fatality remains under investigation.

Based on witness information, police determined Barish was “traveling through the restaurant’s parking lot, lifting the front tire ‘wheelie’ of the motorcycle” just before the crash. He lost control of the bike, which accelerated at a high rate of speed, struck a wood pillar and continued to the front door of the building where it crashed, the chief said.

Witnesses called 911 and administered CPR until relieved by town firefighters, he said. Police determined Barish was wearing a helmet at the time, Bilodeau said.

Anyone with information can call the Newington Police Department at (603) 431-5461.

