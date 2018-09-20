Man dies after being struck by SUV while crossing road on lawnmower

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • September 20, 2018 11:28 am

Updated: September 20, 2018 2:54 pm

The owner of a Unity winery died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by an SUV while crossing the road on a lawnmower Wednesday with his granddaughter, according to police.

Clement Blakney, 66, died overnight from his injuries, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Blakney co-owned Younity Winery and Vineyards with his wife, Jeri.

Aboard a zero-turn lawnmower, Blakney and his 5-year-old granddaughter were leaving Blakney’s driveway on Albion Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a Fairfield woman driving an SUV.

Blakney’s granddaughter and the driver of the SUV were also taken to the hospital following the incident. The 5-year-old is expected to recover from her injuries, Trafton said, and the injuries the Fairfield woman suffered were not life-threatening.

No charges have been brought against the driver, Trafton said, and there is no immediate indicator that speed or substance use played a role in the collision.

Maine State Police officials are assisting the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Blakney and his wife started Younity Winery and Vineyards in 2007. He also served as a selectman for the town of Unity.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.