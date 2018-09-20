Milford man shoots at suspected pot plant thieves, scaring neighbors

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 20, 2018 4:51 pm

A Milford man alarmed his neighbors Wednesday night when he reportedly shot at a pair of alleged thieves attempting to steal his marijuana plants from his apartment, authorities said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, along with Maine State Police and the Old Town Police Department, responded to a Main Road apartment building just after 10 p.m. Wednesday after multiple neighbors called 911 to report the sound of gunfire, according to Lt. James L. Ellis of the sheriff’s office.

The man who allegedly fired the gun called the sheriff’s office around that time, too, reporting that two people had tried to steal his pot plants, Ellis said.

The man, whom police have not identified, shot at them “multiple times,” causing them to flee into the woods behind the building, he told deputies.

Police weren’t immediately able to find the suspected thieves and don’t believe either of them were hit by gunfire.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to find them and are asking anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts to call 207-945-4636.

Police did not say where any charges had been brought in the investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.