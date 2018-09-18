Teen charged with murder in Portland shooting case pleads not guilty

Photo courtesy of Portland Police Department Photo courtesy of Portland Police Department

The Associated Press • September 18, 2018 5:16 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A young man charged with killing another man during an argument in Portland has pleaded not guilty.

The Portland Press Herald reports that 19-year-old Tyrese Collins made a brief appearance Tuesday in Superior Court in Portland.

Police say Collins shot 45-year-old Jack Wilson on June 26 on a street corner near the Oxford Street Shelter and that a police officer at the shelter administered first aid. Wilson died a week later and Collins was charged with murder. He has been held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Police have released few other details about the shooting, and court documents with details have been impounded at the request of the attorney general.

