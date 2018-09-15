Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

Eric Williams | AP Eric Williams | AP

The Associated Press • September 15, 2018 2:58 pm

Police say a man has died after being attacked by a shark off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley tells The Associated Press a man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries following the attack in the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around noon Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Hurley says state police and the Cape Cod District Attorney’s office are handling the investigation.

The beach has been closed to swimming.

The attack is the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936.

A New York man was severely injured Aug. 15 after fighting off a shark off Truro, also on Cape Cod. He’s recovering in a Boston hospital.

