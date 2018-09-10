Maine auto racing roundup: Matchett wins feature race, but Robinson claims season title at Speedway 95

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

September 10, 2018 4:27 pm

HERMON, Maine — Kris Matchett of Skowhegan and J.R. Robinson of Steuben both were among the winners on Saturday night at Speedway 95.

Matchett won the Hopkins Landscaping and Paving series Late Model finale, but Robinson, whose car was knocked out of contention after an accident on the 52nd lap, emerged as the season points leader in that division.

Deane Smart of Bradley claimed second place in the 75-lap Late Model feature and Todd Lawrence took third, followed by John Curtis Jr. of Hermon and Duane Seekins of Stockton Springs.

Other Speedway 95 Results

DYSART’S LATE MODELS (HOPKINS LANDSCAPING AND PAVING SERIES FINALE-75 LAPS): 1. Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 2. Deane Smart, Bradley; 3. Todd Lawrence, Levant; 4. John Curtis Jr., Hermon; 5. Duane Seekins, Stockton Springs

CASELLA RECYCLING STREET STOCKS (30 LAPS): 1. Jordan Pearson, Corinth; 2. Cody Brassbridge, Monroe; 3. Garret Hayman, Milford; 4. Tony Poulin, Oakland; 5. Keith Ogden, Holden

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT-FOUR (20 LAPS): 1. Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. James Goodman, Hampden; 4. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 5. Roy Hathorn, Brownville

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO (20 LAPS): 1. Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 3. Donny Silva, Hudson; 4. Kevin Hartley, Hermon; 5. Josh Merrill, Corinth

KENNY-U-PULL ROADRUNNERS (20 laps): 1. Chris Horlieca, Winterport; 2. Ben Merrill, Corinth; 3. Ethan Dewitt, Newport; 4. George Walker, Glenburn; 5. Bradley Swoboda, Old Town

AMSOIL NELCAR LEGENDS (25 LAPS): 1. Cory Hall, New Brunswick; 2. Matt Bourgoine, Stetson; 3. Jake Matheson, Hillsboro, N.H.; 4. Glenn Korner, Bloomington, Conn.; 5. Noah Korner, Bloomington, Conn.

At Wiscasset Speedway

Ames True Value Nema Night

NEMA Lites (50 laps): 1. Ryan Locke, Chester NH; 2. Richie Coy, Haskell NJ; 3. Dan Cugini, Marshfield MA; 4. Ben Mikitarain, Northborough, MA; 5. Randy Cabral, Kingston, MA

NEMA Midgets (25 laps): 1. Avery Stoehr, Lakeville, MA; 2. Randy Cabral, Kingston, MA; 3. John Zych, Mendon, MA; 4. Jim Chambers, Atkinson, NH; 5. Todd Bertrand, Danielson, CT

Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stock (40 lap makeup feature): 1. Daren Ripley Thomaston; 2. David Farrington, Jay; 3. Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 4. Kevin Morse, Woolwich; 5. Kevin Douglass, Sidney

Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps): 1. Michael Golding, Pownal; 2. Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 3. David Greenleaf, Brunswick; 4. Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 5. Jacoby Perry, Pittston

Cahill Tire 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps): 1. Hayden Norris, W. Gardiner; 2. Dominic Curit, Saco; 3. Max Rowe, Turner; 4. Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; 5. Larry Melcher, Jay

Maxwell’s Market Super Streets (25 laps):

1. Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 2. Michael Harrison, Durham; 3. Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 4. Cody Buzzell, Madison; 5. Dan Nessmith, Wiscasset

Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps regular feature): 1. Daren Ripley, Thomaston; 2. Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 3. David Farrington, Jay; 4. Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 5. Cody Tribbett, Richmond

At Oxford Plains Speedway

Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 2 29 Austin Teras, Gray; 3 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 4 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 5 14 Scott McDaniel, Livermore

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (50 laps): 1 44 Kyle Treadwell, Buckfield; 2 62 Nick Stanley, Oxford; 3 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 4 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 5 61 Matt Dufault, Turner

Bandits (20 laps): 1 54 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 2 74 Arthur ‘Junior’ Goldrup, Oakland; 3 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 4 6 Cody White, South Paris; 5 44 Jeff Libby, Auburn

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 2 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 3 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 4 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5 40 Robert Morey, Lisbon

Rookie (15 laps): 1 3 Thomas Brackett, Auburn; 2 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 3 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 4 91 Brady Heath, Waterford.

Outlaws (20 laps): 1 37 Wade Gelinas, Limington; 2 2 Ajay Cates, Lyman; 3 74 Rick Thompson, Naples; 4 77 Maggie Ferland, Poland; 5 4 Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond

Rebels (20 laps): 1 95 Conrad Childs, Auburn; 2 02 Josh Straiton, Lovell; 3 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 4 84 Doug Degroat, Oxford; 5 21 Ralph Green, Auburn

Cruisers (20 laps): 1 1 Brandon Varney, Mechanic Falls; 2 26x Luke DeCoster, Greene; 3 1x Kevin Varney, Mechanic Falls; 4 4 Will Dunphy, New Gloucester; 5 28 William Barker, Oxford

Trucks (20 laps): 1 12 Ryan Farrar, Oxford; 2 5 Kolby Morrell, Sebago; 3 17 Chuck Este3s, New Gloucester; 4 4 Jared Kimball, Arundel; 5 2 Randy Green, Norway

4-cylinder Figure 8 (15 laps): 1 54 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 2 1 Brandon Varney, Mechanic Falls; 3 24 Travis ‘Tornado’ Verrill, South Paris; 4 66 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 5 55 Chad Wills, Buckfield

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Ladies (20 laps): 1 77 Maggie Ferland, Poland; 2 21 Breeanna Spaulding, Lisbon; 3 17 Kathryn Childs, Auburn; 4 16 Chloe Kiley, South Paris; 5 28 Susan Veinott, Greene

2018 Season Champions — Budweiser Championship Series Super Late Model: Gabe Brown, Center Conway, N.H.; BCS Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock: Matt Dufault, Turner; Bandits: Dustin Salley, Poland; Rookie Champion: Thomas Brackett, Auburn; Outlaw: Ajay Cates, Lyman; Rebels: Jamie Heath, Waterford; Cruisers: Brandon Varney, Mechanic Falls; Trucks: Ryan Farrar, Oxford; 4-cylinder Figure 8: Kevin Varney, Mechanic Falls; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Ladies: Breeanna Spaulding, Lisbon; Figure 8: 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris