On-duty hospital paramedic arrested for OUI in Bath

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 10, 2018 3:30 pm

Updated: September 10, 2018 4:20 pm

BATH, Maine — A paramedic with the Bath Fire Department was arrested for operating under the influence Thursday night after responding to the scene of a possible drowning while working a second job as a paramedic for Mid Coast Hospital.

James W. Perry, 54, of Bath works full time for the city as a firefighter/paramedic. But he was working for Mid Coast Hospital and driving the Mid Coast Hospital emergency SUV, known as the “fly car,” when he responded with Bath fireighters and police officers to the report of a possible drowning near 1495 Washington St., Deputy Chief Robert Savary of the Bath Police Department confirmed Monday.

Police later determined that there was no drowning and the person was located later that day.

While at the scene, Bath police officers interacted with Perry and allegedly noticed signs of impairment and investigated further, Savary said.

Perry was arrested on a charge of OUI, then released from the Bath police station on personal recognizance bail.

Bath City Manager Peter Owen confirmed Monday that Perry remains employed by the city.

“There are a lot of complicating factors we’re reviewing,” Owen said.

“We take these matters very seriously. Upon learning of the incident, Mid Coast Hospital immediately placed James Perry on administrative leave. He is not currently an active employee of Mid Coast Hospital,” Judith Kelsh, spokeswoman for Mid Coast Hospital, said in an email.

Perry is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

