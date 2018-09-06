Landmark downtown Portland building to be auctioned off

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

September 6, 2018

Updated: September 6, 2018 1:43 pm

Portland’s iconic Time and Temperature Building is going up for auction.

The 14-story office tower that’s defined the the skyline of Maine’s largest city for nearly a century will be placed on the auction block in October with the starting bid set at $2.75 million, according to a notice of offering from the firms handling the transaction.

A sale would mark the second time the building has changed hands since 2016 and follows years in which the once grand Congress Street tower has hemorrhaged tenants and fallen into foreclosure and disrepair.

