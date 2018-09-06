Portland
Landmark downtown Portland building to be auctioned off

Seth Koenig | BDN
The Time and Temperature Building in Portland, as seen in this March 20, 2018, BDN file photo.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Updated:

Portland’s iconic Time and Temperature Building is going up for auction.

The 14-story office tower that’s defined the the skyline of Maine’s largest city for nearly a century will be placed on the auction block in October with the starting bid set at $2.75 million, according to a notice of offering from the firms handling the transaction.

[After failing safety inspection, iconic Maine building corrects some safety violations]

A sale would mark the second time the building has changed hands since 2016 and follows years in which the once grand Congress Street tower has hemorrhaged tenants and fallen into foreclosure and disrepair.

This story will be updated.

