Porn star Stormy Daniels hailed as ‘hero,’ cashes in on Trump scandal in Portland

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 1:15 am

Stormy Daniels took the stage at 10 p.m. sharp, unceremoniously whipped off her red, white and blue-sequined bustier and then spent an hour signing autographs and taking photos. They sold for $20 a pop.

The Wednesday performance in Portland by the porn star who claims to have had a one-night sexual encounter with Donald Trump was loosely choreographed but tightly controlled.

Daniels took the stage to The Guess Who’s “American Woman” flanked by bodyguards. They escorted her back off 22 minutes later to Tom Petty’s “American Girl.”

During the performance, Daniels tossed her discarded items of clothing to an assistant who placed them in a white plastic laundry basket. And after she left, another man used a rake to gather dollar bills into a chrome pale as an announcer advertised the upcoming “midget wrestling” show.

Daniels came to Maine after a vacation that took her abroad and out of a national spotlight that’s grown brighter but also hotter in recent weeks.

The appearance seems to be among her first few performances since a lawyer for President Trump pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws by paying her to keep quiet about the alleged affair in the run up to the 2016 election.

It looked like more than 150 people turned out for the first performance of her two-night stint at PT’s Showclub — although the flashing lights, mirrors and smoke machines made it hard to tell.

Daniels has come to the only strip club in the Maine’s largest city before, but things have changed since she last performed in Portland. PT’s manager said they’d sold more than 140 pre-sale tickets and were expecting as many as 300 people by the time the 1 a.m. dance was done.

“There was obviously a big demand this year,” said manager Mike Collins.

Although some might have pretended not to know of her, Daniel has been prominent for years as a successful pornographic actress, director and producer.

But in January, her name jumped from furtive Google searches to the lips to newscasters across the country, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s longtime legal “fixer” had paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 fling with the presidential candidate.

Stephanie Clifford’s assumed name aptly describes what’s followed.

Trump — who was was married to his third wife, Melania, at the time of the alleged affair — has said the encounter didn’t happen. But even as the president and his associates have offered shifting denials of the payment to Daniels, she was booking strip clubs across the country for the “Make America Horny Again” tour.

Daniels has given detailed accounts of the alleged one-night stand on national television. And in April, she sued the president and lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation, enlisting the help of lawyer and political pugilist Michael Avenatti.

Although Daniels calls herself a Republican and has flirted with running for office as such, in liberal cities like Portland, she tends to fill strip clubs with self-described members of the #Resistance.

For some of these new fans, Daniels is less an object of sexual desire than political weapon against a president who’s seemed invulnerable to controversy.

“I think she is an unlikely American hero,” said Jessica Corbett, who arrived at the venue wearing a pink “Resist” shirt. “We’re not seeing a lot of patriotism in Congress, so it’s good to see someone stand up and be a hero.”

Corbett, of Portland, has been in embroiled in her own political scandal. She’s the ex-wife of David Sorensen, a former Trump speechwriter and advisor to Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Sorensen resigned from his job in the White House after Corbett publicly accused him of abuse in February. He vehemently denied the allegations and has sued her for defamation.

But on Wednesday it seemed that most people had come out for the show, not the politics.

Ryan, a Windham resident who declined to give his last name, seemed unperturbed by the idea that Trump had paid Daniels hush money, but spoke admiringing of how she’s capitalized on the publicity.

“She came out and she said her thing and people cared for about 15 seconds,” Ryan said, leaning on his Harley Davidson outside the club. “Now she’s got a little enterprise, going around the country to clubs.”

In parts of the country where people are more likely to have voted for Trump, Daniels crowds have thinned, according to a profile in Vogue. And she’s reportedly received enough hate mail and death threats that she now travels everywhere with bodyguards.

Maine split its congressional delegates between Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Several people said Wednesday that they’d come down from the more conservative 2nd Congressional District to see Daniels perform. But her only haters seemed to be the regular performers at PT’s.

Soon after Daniels’ took off her top one of them walked up to a reporter and lifted her own shirt.

“She [had sex with] the president,” the woman said, “but I have better [breasts].”

