Maine’s coast is filled with strange lobsters

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • September 3, 2018 7:00 am

Updated: September 3, 2018 7:37 am

There is nothing very remarkable about the common lobster. But, then, this is Maine, and the water is full of strange sights.

A rare “ghost” lobster was pulled from the waters off Maine’s coast on Tuesday morning. The translucent crustacean, though, is hardly the oddest looking creature a lobsterman ever hauled up from the ocean floor.

Lobsters, it turns out, come in all shapes and colors. Some with claws upon claws, and others two-toned, mottled and bright blue.

But don’t call them mutants. Each of them are all quite natural abnormalities known as bruchdreifachbildungen (because, of course, there is a German word for it). Scientists say these abnormalities form as a result of injuries that never properly healed.

They look absolutely weird, but we have it on authority that they are otherwise to safe to eat.

Two-face lobster

Lobstermen have been known to haul in some odd-colored crustaceans, but this half-red lobster was unusual even by their standards.

“We’ve caught a couple of calico ones, with orange and black spots, and we’ve seen some blue ones,” Anna Mason of Ship to Shore Lobster Co. told the Bangor Daily News in August 2013, “but I’d never seen one that was half-red like that, split right down the middle.”

Split-colored lobsters are estimated to occur only once out of every 50 million or more, according to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland.

‘Ghost’ lobster

Only one other color combo is rarer than the two-face, and that’s a translucent lobster, dubbed the “ghost lobster.” These ghostly lobsters appear once in every 100 million of the creatures.

The unique coloration is likely caused by a genetic condition that results in the partial loss of pigmentation, according to the Associated Press.

One of these guys was pulled from the water off Stonington on Tuesday. Another was hauled up near Chebeague Island last August and a pair were caught near Rockland in 2014.

Calico lobster

While not as rare a “ghost,” the calico lobster certainly is eye-catching. These creatures are hauled up every one in 30 million.

And one Winter Harbor lobsterman beat the odds when he hauled a lobster with bright orange and yellow spots, according to the Associated Press. That lobster beat the dinner plate, and wound up with a cushy pad at the New England Aquarium in Boston.

Blue lobster

Next to the translucent and calico lobsters, a blue lobster, while rare, isn’t anything special. Still, you are only likely to see one every 2 million lobsters.

Tan lobster

The color show continues with a tan lobster caught off South Bristol in 2014. Still not as rare as other color combos, but an usual sight nonetheless.

“I’ve been fishing for 40 years. I have caught red ones, black ones and blue ones, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Gamage told Lincoln County News in October 2014.

Claws upon claws

Without a doubt, the award for oddest-looking lobster goes to these guys. The multiple claws, though, are entirely natural and not the result of radiation or a science experiment gone awry.

Yes, you're seeing that right. This lobster has FOUR claws. https://t.co/Va6aFVg58H pic.twitter.com/bB9cRRPG5m — Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 11, 2016

They occur when a lobster molts and somehow signals get crossed as a new, larger shell hardens.

Lobsters can regrow limbs, and they may lose a claw during fights with other lobsters or marine creatures.

Check this out!! Super rare lobster with 4 fully formed claws ends up at Ready Seafood in Portland. pic.twitter.com/OFYNzaHGZa — Marnie MacLean (@MarnieMacLeanTV) March 10, 2016

Sometimes, when a lobster suffers some sort of injury to a claw and then sheds its old shell in favor of a bigger one, a claw will get a mixed message — that a new limb needs to grow instead of simply a new shell just hardening. As a result, a second, or third, or fourth, or fifth set of pincers may sprout from a healing injury off the side of an existing claw.

