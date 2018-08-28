WVII news director Craig Colson to resign

Bangor Daily News | BDN Bangor Daily News | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • August 28, 2018 4:14 pm

WVII ABC 7/Fox 22 in Bangor announced Tuesday afternoon that news director Craig Colson, a fixture on Bangor-area television screens for more than 30 years, will resign this week.

Colson, citing unspecified “health reasons,” became news director at WVII in 2012. Prior to that, he was news director for TownSquare Media’s local radio stations, and before that, he worked for WABI CBS 5 in Bangor from 1985 through 2009. Colson started as a news photographer, working his way through the ranks at WABI to become the main anchor for the 6 p.m. local news, before leaving that job in 2009.

Colson’s father was also a news director, and his brother is a news photographer in Massachusetts.

In a story posted on its website, WVII general manager Mike Palmer expressed his gratitude to Colson.

“Craig Colson is a wonderful man, and I have very much enjoyed working with him,” he said. “It is my most desired wish that we remain in touch. He will be missed more than he realizes.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.