Biddeford men charged in first-of-its-kind federal hate crime case

Courtesy of York County Jail Courtesy of York County Jail

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 27, 2018 4:14 pm

Two Biddeford men pleaded not guilty Monday in what appears to be the first federal hate crime case of its kind in Maine.

On Friday, Dusty Leo and Maurice Diggins were arrested for having allegedly attacked and yelled racial epithets at an African-American man this spring.

The pair have already been found to have violated civil rights law in state court and will now face a federal trial for conspiring to and committing a hate crime.

They appear to be the first people prosecuted in Maine under a federal hate crime law passed in 2009, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine said.

The “brutality” of their alleged crimes stood out to Leanne Robbin, the assistant Maine attorney general who handled the state civil case against the men. She said it’s the first time in her two-decade tenure that federal prosecutors have charged someone with a hate crime in Maine.

In April, Leo, 27, and Diggins, 34, allegedly assaulted a African-American man, who they did not know, in the parking lot of a Biddeford 7-Eleven convenience store, throwing him to the pavement and breaking his jaw, according to a civil rights complaint brought against them by Maine Attorney General Janet Mills.

When the man got up and ran, the pair chased him in a truck, shouting “Where you at?” along with a pejorative for a black person, the court document states. It says that Diggins has the phrase “Dirty White Boy” and a series of Nazi swastikas tattooed on his arm

In June, a York County judge issued a default judgments against both men, barring them harassing the victim or other people based on bias. The men did not contest the civil case, and were indicted last week by a federal grand jury for two-counts related to the same actions.

In separate hearings Monday, Magistrate Judge John Rich III appointed Leo and Diggins defense attorneys and each man said he was not guilty.

They appeared in a Portland courthouse dressed in orange jumpsuits with their hands shackled to chains around their wastes. Both will be held pending bail hearings and are scheduled to be tried in October.

They each face a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for the federal hate crime charge, as well as fine of the same amount and five years in prison for the conspiracy charge.

